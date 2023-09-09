Cumberland Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Tennessee Southern

Box Score 9-6-2023 – Cumberland Men’s Soccer gets their first win of the season in a big way taking down undefeated Tennessee Southern with a 4-0 clean sheet on Wednesday.

Cumberland (1-2-1) had some tough luck matches early on, but that all flipped on Wednesday as everything seemed to go Cumberland’s way, especially in the first half. The Phoenix scored in the first 10 minutes before pouring in three more goals in the half to get up big and that played sound defense to hold on for the shutout.

The two sides were fairly even statistically speaking as Cumberland took 13 shots while Tennessee Southern took 12. The big difference was Cumberland put 11 shots on target while the Firehawks managed just three.

Four different Phoenix scored goals in the match as John Azar netted a goal and assisted on the first goal. Christian Chase, Parker Tighe, and Mark Donaldson all three scored their first career goals in the onslaught of the first half.

Source: Cumberland Sports

