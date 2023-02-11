Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
-
Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce Make History at Grammys
The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. Read more.
-
Hendersonville Man Charged with an Extensive List of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with Children
On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest and indictment of Jay B. Chandler (39). Read more.
-
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff
The Milwaukee Brewers announced, February 1, the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Fatal Two-Car Crash Saturday Morning on Dickerson Pike Under Investigation
A fatal two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday morning was under investigation after occupants of one car fled the scene. Read more.
-
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. Read more.
-
Arrest Made in Last Monday’s Attack and Shooting of Nashville Woman
Relentless investigation by members of the MNPD’s Non-Lethal Shooting Team and detectives assigned to the TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit led to the identification of Green as a suspect. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Help Dickson Police Identify This Person of Interest
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Captain Hobson at 615-441-9516, or you can message this page. Read more.
-
Jessica Hudgins Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s for Violation of Probation
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jessica Hudgins who is wanted for Violation of probation. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Don’t Miss The Mule Du Gras Gumbo Cookoff Raising Funds for Center of Hope
Make plans to attend The Mule Du Gras Gumbo Cookoff Raising Funds for Center of Hope on February 21, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mama Sucre’ (1412 Trotwood Avenue Columbia, TN 38401). Read more.
-
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. Read more.
-
City of Columbia to Host Mobile Vending Listening Session
Join the City of Columbia Development Services Department for a listening session scheduled in Council Chambers to hear suggestions for updating the mobile vending regulations in the zoning ordinance. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Robertson County
The incident happened in Cedar Hill just in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road after 3 p.m. Read more.
-
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division. Read more.
-
Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 11, 2023
Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.
-
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). Read more.
-
Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting
A fourth suspect in this fatal shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr, according to Fox17. He is wanted for first-degree murder and evading arrest. Read more.
-
Shooting Suspect on the Run After One Person Shot In Hendersonville
The shooting happened at West Main Street at Old Shackle Island Road. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Bricks Cafe in Franklin has Closed
Bricks Cafe, located at 2020 Fieldstone Parkway in Franklin, has closed. Read more.
-
Ramen Noodle Shop to Open at The Factory at Franklin
Otaku Ramen just announced they are expanding with new locations, including a location in The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
-
Studio Tenn Announces New Home Theater in Franklin
Studio Tenn, Franklin’s professional theater company, announced today that its new, permanent performance home will be in The Factory at Franklin and named the Turner Theater, formerly Jamison Hall. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?
Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” Read more.
-
Lebanon Man Arrested for a Motel Fire in Lawrenceburg
An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Fire Investigators into a Lawrenceburg motel fire has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon man. Read more.
-
Wilson Central High on Lockdown for Potential Threat
Wilson Central High School was put on lockdown Monday, February 6, 2023, due to a potential threat made to the school according to a news story from WSMV. Read more.