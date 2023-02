A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division.

The caller falsely tried to get $1,700 from the resident but the resident refused and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The name the caller used is not a sheriff’s sergeant or sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies DO NOT call residents and ask for cash or gift cards or green dot cards.

Please protect yourself and your money by simply hanging up when you receive these calls.