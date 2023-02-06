Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides

SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.

Danny J. Wright was murdered in Smyrna, Tennessee in August 2014.The homicide became a cold case. In December 2019 Decourcey was arrested for the murder of Danny J. Wright and posted bail in January 2020.

In August 2021, Darian Williams was murdered in Mayfield, Kentucky. Williams’ homicide was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Due to the overlapping nature of the cases the Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the Kentucky State Police with their investigation.

Smyrna Police Department Detectives Stephen Hannah and Jason Anderson have actively investigated this case over the years in cooperation with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police.