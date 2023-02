Red Bicycle on the Square held its ribbon cutting on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 S. Public Square in Murfreesboro.

Coffee cafe in the boro serving house-roasted coffee, specialty crepes, breakfast burritos, & more!

Red Bicycle on the Square

11 S. Public Square

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 410-7270

Facebook