Actor Chrissy Metz Coming to Brentwood for Children’s Book Release

The “This is Us” actor, Chrissy Metz will appear at Barnes and Noble in Brentwood on Saturday, February 18th, at 11 am.

Metz wrote the book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, with Bradley Collins released on February 14th.

First announcing the book on Instagram, Metz shared, “It’s official… we wrote our very first children’s book!! ‘When I Talk to God, I Talk About You’ will be here in February 2023, but you can pre-order your copy TODAY. We are so grateful for the beautiful illustrations by @LisaFieldsIll, which brought this story to life in ways beyond our wildest dreams.”

During the event, Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins will read the book. Following the reading, there will be a meet and greet with photo op and a coloring activity.

You may purchase the book prior to the event or on the day of the event. Book reservations not picked up on the day of the event by 10:00AM will be made available to the public.

Barnes and Noble is located at 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood.