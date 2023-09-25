Top 5 Stories From Sept 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 25, 2023.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read more.
A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read More.
A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene of a small fire inside a hotel mechanical room on Sunday, September 24. Read More.
Some of the biggest hauntings and hayrides can be found in (and near to) Rutherford County. Read more.
Three Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who saved a man from his burning house received medals Thursday from the Stones River Chapter of the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution. Read more.