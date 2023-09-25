Top 5 Stories From Sept 25, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
9872

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 25, 2023.

1Woman Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read more.

2Traveling Pastor Charged With Child Rape, Sexual Assault in Murfreesboro

 

A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read More.

3Firefighter Injured During Hotel Fire in Murfreesboro

 

A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene of a small fire inside a hotel mechanical room on Sunday, September 24. Read More.

4Hauntings and Hayrides to Check Out This Halloween Season

halloween
Stock Photo

Some of the biggest hauntings and hayrides can be found in (and near to) Rutherford County. Read more.

5SAR Presents Medals to Rutherford Co. Deputies Who Saved Man From Burning Home

 

Three Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who saved a man from his burning house received medals Thursday from the Stones River Chapter of the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution. Read more.

