Top 5 Stories From Sept 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 18, 2023.
Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners across the state last night, Sept. 16, including three lucky folks who won $490,000, $100,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games. Read more.
Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, will honor American’s love of cheese and burgers on National Cheeseburger Day! Cheeseburger fans can enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals on Monday, September 18, 2023, via the Krystal app and www.Krystal.com. Read More.
After 25 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $638 million for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $304.2 million. Read More.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.
In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, 2023, Applebee’s is offering its fans a “classic burger deal” which includes one of its three delicious, Classic Handcrafted Burgers paired with Classic Fries. Read more.