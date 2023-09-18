Top 5 Stories From Sept 18, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 18, 2023.

1$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Mt. Juliet

Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners across the state last night, Sept. 16, including three lucky folks who won $490,000, $100,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games. Read more.

2Bite Into National Cheeseburger Day at Krystal with $1 Deal

Krystal with $1 Deal
Photo from Krystal

 

Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, will honor American’s love of cheese and burgers on National Cheeseburger Day! Cheeseburger fans can enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals on Monday, September 18, 2023, via the Krystal app and www.Krystal.com. Read More.

3Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $638 Million for Monday Night Drawing

 

After 25 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $638 million for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $304.2 million. Read More.

49 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

5Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Applebee’s

Applebee's
Photo from Business Wire

 

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, 2023, Applebee’s is offering its fans a “classic burger deal” which includes one of its three delicious, Classic Handcrafted Burgers paired with Classic Fries. Read more.

