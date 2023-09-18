Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $638 Million for Monday Night Drawing

September 17, 2023 – Players can start off the week playing for the 10th largest Powerball® jackpot. After 25 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $638 million for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $304.2 million.

The jackpot ranks as Powerball’s third-largest prize this year – behind a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot won in Washington on February 6, and the whopping $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 8, 11, 19, 24, 46 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including two tickets sold in Arizona and Washington that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other big wins from Saturday night include 63 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and ten tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Monday night will be the 26th drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot – the game’s third prize to ever reach the billion-dollar mark.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $638 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $304.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $638 Million (est.) – Sept. 18, 2023

Source: Powerball.com