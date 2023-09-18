Murfreesboro Police Promotes New Lieutenant and Sergeant

Murfreesboro Police Department Chief of Police Michael Bowen promotes Katrina Henderson to the rank of lieutenant and Josh Martin to the rank of sergeant.

Lieutenant Henderson started her career with MPD in 1998 as a police officer. Henderson served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and was promoted to detective in 2006. She currently serves as a Sergeant over Forensic Science Unit. Henderson received the FBI LEEDA Leadership Trilogy Award after completing a series of training courses consisting of the ‘Supervisor Leadership Institute,’ ‘Command Leadership Institute,’ and ‘Executive Leadership Institute.”’ Henderson is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Psychology.

Sergeant Martin started his employment with MPD in 2017 as a police officer. Martin has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), department background investigator, and firearms instructor. Martin is a Veteran and seventeen-year member of the Army National Guard. Currently, he continues to work towards the completion of his bachelor’s degree at Bethel University.

A promotion ceremony was held for the two earlier this month.

“These two individuals have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to this agency and the community they serve,” Bowen said. “I look forward to them serving in their new roles and wish them continued success.”