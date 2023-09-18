From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2023

October 1

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over | 2013

50 First Dates | 2004

Abduction | 2011

An American Citizen | 1992

Beyond JFK | 1991

Bogus | 1996

Ceremony | 2010

Daybreakers | 2010

Dark Shadows | 2012

Dazed and Confused | 1993

Devil’s Due | 2014

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Don’t Say A Word | 2001

The Double | 2013

Driven | 2019

Easy A | 2010

The Empty Man | 2020

Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004

The Extra Man | 2010

Fat Albert | 2004

Fighting | 2009

FoodInc. | 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004

Funny People | 2009

Godzilla 2000 | 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005

Godzilla | 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Hanna | 2011

Hollywood Homicide | 2003

The Hunter | 2011

Interview With the Vampire | 1994

It (Stephen King’s) | 1990

Leprechaun | 1993

Leprechaun II | 1994

Leprechaun III | 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003

Leprechaun Origins | 2014

Leprechaun Returns | 2019

Little Miss Sunshine | 2006

Mona Lisa Smile | 2003

Murder on the Orient Express | 2017

The New Age | 1994

Nightmare Alley | 2021

Nobody Walks | 2012

Oblivion | 2013

The Omen | 2006

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

Perfect Stranger | 2007

Phone Booth | 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005

Pusher I | 1996

Q & A | 1990

Rudy | 1993

The Sacrament | 2013

Shaun Of The Dead | 2004

Sleepless in Seattle | 1993

Stoker | 2011

Sunchaser | 1996

Stripper | 1986

Synchronicity | 2015

That Night | 1993

Todo Cambia | 2000

Tower Heist | 2011

Turtle Beach | 1992

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010

Underwater | 2020

Pain & Gain | 2013

Star Trek | 2009

Tropic Thunder | 2008

It Chapter Two | 2019

Doctor Sleep | 2019

October 2

Appendage: Film Premiere

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1

Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America’s Book of Secrets

America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1

American Haunting: Complete Season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1

Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dead Again: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

October 5

The Boogeyman | 2023

October 6

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere

Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere

The Tank | 2023

Zombie Town | 2023

October 7

A Lot of Nothing | 2022

October 8

Standing UpFalling Down | 2019

Swift | 2019

October 9

The Mill: Film Premiere

October 10

Finnick | 2022

October 11

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

October 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere

Food Tech: Complete Season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 20

Daliland | 2022

October 13

Goosebumps: Series Premiere

Nocebo | 2022

October 14

Empire of Light | 2022

October 15

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)

Centurion | 2010

Filth | 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011

I’m Still Here | 2010

Ragnarok | 2013

Slotherhouse | 2023

Venus And Serena | 2012

Viva | 2015

October 16

Capricorn One | 1977

Perfect Strangers | 2019

October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019

October 18

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1

October 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

October 20

Cobweb | 2023

October 21

Life Upside Down | 2022

Totally Under Control | 2020

October 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

October 26

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2

Master Gardener | 2022

October 27

Shoresy: Complete Season 2

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere

Begin Again | 2014

Susie Searches | 2022

October 31