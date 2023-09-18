From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2023
October 1
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
- Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
- Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
- 21 & Over | 2013
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- Abduction | 2011
- An American Citizen | 1992
- Beyond JFK | 1991
- Bogus | 1996
- Ceremony | 2010
- Daybreakers | 2010
- Dark Shadows | 2012
- Dazed and Confused | 1993
- Devil’s Due | 2014
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Don’t Say A Word | 2001
- The Double | 2013
- Driven | 2019
- Easy A | 2010
- The Empty Man | 2020
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
- Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
- The Extra Man | 2010
- Fat Albert | 2004
- Fighting | 2009
- FoodInc. | 2008
- Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
- Funny People | 2009
- Godzilla 2000 | 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
- Godzilla | 1998
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Hanna | 2011
- Hollywood Homicide | 2003
- The Hunter | 2011
- Interview With the Vampire | 1994
- It (Stephen King’s) | 1990
- Leprechaun | 1993
- Leprechaun II | 1994
- Leprechaun III | 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
- Leprechaun Origins | 2014
- Leprechaun Returns | 2019
- Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
- Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
- Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
- The New Age | 1994
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Oblivion | 2013
- The Omen | 2006
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- Perfect Stranger | 2007
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- Q & A | 1990
- Rudy | 1993
- The Sacrament | 2013
- Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
- Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
- Stoker | 2011
- Sunchaser | 1996
- Stripper | 1986
- Synchronicity | 2015
- That Night | 1993
- Todo Cambia | 2000
- Tower Heist | 2011
- Turtle Beach | 1992
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
- Underwater | 2020
- Pain & Gain | 2013
- Star Trek | 2009
- Tropic Thunder | 2008
- It Chapter Two | 2019
- Doctor Sleep | 2019
October 2
- Appendage: Film Premiere
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
- Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
- Alone: An Inside Look
- America’s Book of Secrets
- America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
- American Haunting: Complete Season 1
- American Ripper
- Amish Witches
- Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
- Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
- Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
- Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
- Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
- Dead Again: Complete Season 1
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
- Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
- Flip This House: Complete Season 3
- The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
- Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
- Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
- Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
- Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
- Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
- Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
- Model Killers: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
- Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
- My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
- Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
- The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
- Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
October 5
- The Boogeyman | 2023
October 6
- Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
- The Tank | 2023
- Zombie Town | 2023
October 7
- A Lot of Nothing | 2022
October 8
- Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
- Swift | 2019
October 9
- The Mill: Film Premiere
October 10
- Finnick | 2022
October 11
- Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
October 12
- Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
- Food Tech: Complete Season 1
- Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
- I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
- Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 20
- Daliland | 2022
October 13
- Goosebumps: Series Premiere
- Nocebo | 2022
October 14
- Empire of Light | 2022
October 15
- One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
- Centurion | 2010
- Filth | 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
- I’m Still Here | 2010
- Ragnarok | 2013
- Slotherhouse | 2023
- Venus And Serena | 2012
- Viva | 2015
October 16
- Capricorn One | 1977
- Perfect Strangers | 2019
October 17
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019
October 18
- Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
October 19
- The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
- Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
- Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
- Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
October 20
- Cobweb | 2023
October 21
- Life Upside Down | 2022
- Totally Under Control | 2020
October 25
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
October 26
- FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
- My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
- The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
- The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
- Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
- Master Gardener | 2022
October 27
- Shoresy: Complete Season 2
- Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
- Begin Again | 2014
- Susie Searches | 2022
October 31
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011