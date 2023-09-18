9 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

1 Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch (Davidson County)

97 White Bridge Road, Nashville, TN 37209

September 15 -October 29, Monday-Saturday: 8 am-7 pm, and Sunday, 8 am-6 pm

Visit Nashville’s largest selection of mums, pumpkins, and hay bales. There are plenty of photo prop opportunities throughout and a chance to try pumpkin bowling. The patch is pet friendly and free of charge for entry.

