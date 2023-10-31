Top 5 Stories From Oct 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 31, 2023.
Murfreesboro is home to several sites that many say are haunted. Read More.
Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 30 through November 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here. Read more.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced that global superstar Dolly Parton will be the face of “Rewards That Rock,” a campaign that honors the brand’s recently launched rewards program, Cracker Barrel Rewards™, and Dolly’s new album, Rockstar. Read more.
Kids dressed in their favorite costumes will seek candy during the annual Halloween festivities Tuesday night through Rutherford County neighborhoods. Read More.