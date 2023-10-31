Top 5 Stories From Oct 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 31, 2023.

14 Haunted Places in Murfreesboro

rutherford county courthouse
photo by Jim Wood

 

Murfreesboro is home to several sites that many say are haunted. Read More.

2City Breaks Ground on New Transit Center for Murfreesboro Transit

 

Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 4, 2023

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 4, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 30 through November 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here. Read more.

4Cracker Barrel is Giving Away Dolly Rockin’ Rockers

photo courtesy of Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced that global superstar Dolly Parton will be the face of “Rewards That Rock,” a campaign that honors the brand’s recently launched rewards program, Cracker Barrel Rewards™, and Dolly’s new album, Rockstar. Read more.

5Drivers Urged To Travel 25MPH Through Neighborhoods on Halloween

Kids dressed in their favorite costumes will seek candy during the annual Halloween festivities Tuesday night through Rutherford County neighborhoods. Read More.

