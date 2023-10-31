Cracker Barrel is Giving Away Dolly Rockin’ Rockers

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced that global superstar Dolly Parton will be the face of “Rewards That Rock,” a campaign that honors the brand’s recently launched rewards program, Cracker Barrel Rewards™, and Dolly’s new album, Rockstar. To celebrate the partnership, Cracker Barrel and Dolly are giving rewards members the chance to win one of 667 custom-designed Dolly Rockin’ chairs.

Cracker Barrel Rewards is a new way for guests to experience the same care and hospitality that Cracker Barrel is known for, but now in a more rewarding way. Themed after a beloved brand icon, the peg game, members of the program can earn Pegs, like points, on restaurant and retail purchases and redeem them for rewards*. The program is free and easy to join and just for enrolling, members receive a complimentary appetizer. To sign up, visit any Cracker Barrel location, the Cracker Barrel app or CrackerBarrel.com.

“When it comes to something as exciting as the announcement of our new rewards program, we knew that Dolly Parton was the perfect partner to anchor our campaign,” said Julia Perry, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Cracker Barrel. “It’s always an honor to collaborate with her but particularly on this campaign, which gives us the chance to celebrate her first-ever rock album, while also paying tribute to this milestone moment for our brand – that is the launch of Cracker Barrel Rewards – which is also pretty rockin’. It was a natural fit.”

The feeling is mutual from Dolly: “Cracker Barrel and I have had a relationship for many years, and I am happy to say it continues with the launch of my new Rockstar album on Nov. 17 and Cracker Barrel’s Rewards That Rock campaign. They surely are giving you the Rockstar treatment!”

Rock Like Dolly Sweepstakes

In honor of Cracker Barrel Rewards and Dolly’s new Rockstar album, Cracker Barrel has launched the Rock Like Dolly sweepstakes. Starting today through Dec. 4, Cracker Barrel Rewards members can enter for a chance to win one of the Rockstar-inspired Dolly Rockin’ Chairs co-designed with Dolly Parton**. The limited-edition rocking chairs will be showcased on Cracker Barrel front porches nationwide for guests to experience firsthand just how rockin’ they are.

Rockstar Album and Dolly Rockin’ ChairsAvailable for Purchase in Cracker Barrel Stores

Guests have even more opportunities to Rock Like Dolly with a limited collection of Dolly merch including Dolly’s new Rockstar album, available in stores and online on Nov. 17. And, starting Dec. 5, a limited number of Dolly Rockin’ Chairs will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at select locations and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com.

Rewards That Rock Creative Campaign and Exclusive Music

As the face of “Rewards That Rock,” Dolly is seen in ads that will run across platforms throughout the campaign. The spots showcase Dolly engaging in the Cracker Barrel Rewards experience set to an exclusive advance excerpt from her album’s title track, “Rockstar,” which can be viewed here.

For more information on the Rewards That Rock campaign, visit CrackerBarrel.com/rewards/dolly.