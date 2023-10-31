QB Will Levi to Start vs Steelers if Ryan Tannehill Can’t Go

October 30, 2023 – Quarterback Will Levis won over a lot of Tennessee fans in his NFL debut.

Did he do enough to keep the starting job moving forward?

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel didn’t look very far down the road during his Monday morning press conference at Accension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Vrabel only discussed the team’s plan for this Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh, against the Steelers.

His stance was pretty clear:

“We’ll see where Ryan (Tannehill) is – we haven’t done anything with him yet today,” Vrabel said of his injured quarterback, and his recovery plan. “So, we’ll see how he is. But I think we’d probably say if Ryan can’t go, we’ll move forward with Will, and then we’ll see where Ryan is. It is a short week, but also, we’ll have to see who is available to us at every position.”

Tannehill was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s October 15 game against the Ravens.

Levis stepped in and threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns, with a 130.5 rating, as the Titans beat the Falcons 28-23 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Vrabel said Tannehill supported quarterbacks Levis and Malik Willis at the game on Sunday, but physically he wasn’t ready to play “and we’ll have to do some more stuff with him today and see where he’s at.”

Vrabel didn’t want to discuss scenarios about who the starter might be when Tannehill is completely healthy, and there are no injury questions.

“Until Ryan is healthy,” Vrabel said, “I don’t think I am ready to make a determination. … We’re talking about hypotheticals. We’ll get Ryan healthy and see where things are at then.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

