OBITUARY: Dale Gum

Dale Gum, age 82, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Dale, fondly known to his family as Papaw, was born on May 29, 1941, to the late Clark and Esta Bonnel Gum of Hillsboro, WV. Born in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, Dale was one of two surviving children at the time of death, having been preceded in death by 10 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Edward Gum.

Originally a high school teacher, Dale later transitioned his career into that of a Human Resources Manager. His favorite job, however, was that of the personal driver for his grandchildren. Deeply committed to his family, he would tell those he met about his children and grandchildren that he shared with his best friend and loving wife of 56 years, Ruby.

Dale is survived by his wife Ruby and their daughter, Melissa (Tim) Street of Smyrna. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Blake (Hannah) Stinson of El Paso, TX and Blair Stinson of Martin, TN and his step-grandchildren; Misty (Les) Gaynair of Antioch, TN, Tim D. Street of Smyrna, TN and a great-grandchild, Nia Gaynair. He is also survived by his brother Tony (Mary) Gum of Buckhannon, WV and Cheryl (Mike) Schroer of Lacy Springs, AL and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a burial will be held at Mapleview Cemetery at a later date.

