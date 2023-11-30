Top 5 Stories From Nov 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 30, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.
The adult male suspect in the stabbing of a man experiencing homelessness in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware last Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Lamarious Nelson. Read more.
Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.
SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said about 25-30 elementary school students will shop with an SRO, VA Police or Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members at Walmart before Christmas. Read More.
Championship weekend is here, and these two teams are on a collision course that meets in Chattanooga in what will surely be a gritty, physical matchup between two immensely talented teams. Read More.