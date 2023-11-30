Top 5 Stories From Nov 30, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from November 30, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.

2Suspects in Murfreesboro Hardware Store Stabbing Identified, In Custody

Lamarious Nelson(Photo - Murfreesboro PD)
Lamarious Nelson(Photo – Murfreesboro PD)

 

The adult male suspect in the stabbing of a man experiencing homelessness in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware last Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Lamarious Nelson. Read more.

3Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

 

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.

4Annual Shop with a Sheriff Event to Provide Gifts for 25-30 Elementary School Students

Adynn, 11, shows pure joy during his shopping trip with SRO Ramy Ibrahim during last year’s Shop with the Sheriff event.

 

SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox said about 25-30 elementary school students will shop with an SRO, VA Police or Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members at Walmart before Christmas. Read More.

5Oakland to Meet Houston in Heavyweight Clash for 6A Title

Championship weekend is here, and these two teams are on a collision course that meets in Chattanooga in what will surely be a gritty, physical matchup between two immensely talented teams. Read More.

