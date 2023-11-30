Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 White Christmas

December 1-17, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

The Center for the Arts

110 W College Ave. Murfreesboro, TN

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set to open Friday, December 1, at The Center for the Arts. This iconic show features a dazzling score of well-known standards including “Blue Skies”, “I Love A Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean”, and the perennial title song, “White Christmas”. Based on the 1954 Paramount movie, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a musical for all ages and is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!

