Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Celebrate Christmas Downtown
Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30pm
Rutherford County Court House
S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
On the first Friday night of December, holiday revelers gather around the historic 1859 Rutherford County Court House, for the annual lighting of the Rutherford County Christmas tree. This event features entertainment, caroling, the lighting of the tree, and a visit from a very special bearded gentleman. Free activities for children, carriage rides, and pictures with Santa run from 5:30-8:30pm. Stage performances begin at 6:00pm and are over by 7:15pm.
2La Vergne’s Winter Festival/ Parade of Light
Saturday, Dec. 2, noon – 8pm
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
A full day of festive fun! The third annual Winter Festival will begin at 3pm. During the festival, the Parade of Lights will take place at 5:00 p.m. followed by a tree lighting and fireworks show. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth.” There will be arts and craft vendors and the popular free Snow Rink. You don’t want to miss this!
3Cookies with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 2, 9am
Walter Hill Church of Christ
7277 Lebanon Road, Murfreesboro, Tn
Cookies with Santa is a free community event where children can come get a picture with Santa and enjoy delicious cookies. Pictures can be taken from 9am-11am.
4Frosty Fun Run
Saturday, Dec. 2, 10am
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
The 15th annual Frosty Fun Run is back in person again at Hop Springs! This year’s event will be a 5k fun run/walk on a trail. After your run, enjoy disc golf, the kid zone, beer (21 & up), raffles, and music with Santa as the DJ for the morning!
5White Christmas
December 1-17, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm
The Center for the Arts
110 W College Ave. Murfreesboro, TN
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set to open Friday, December 1, at The Center for the Arts. This iconic show features a dazzling score of well-known standards including “Blue Skies”, “I Love A Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean”, and the perennial title song, “White Christmas”. Based on the 1954 Paramount movie, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a musical for all ages and is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!