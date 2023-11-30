Suspects in Murfreesboro Hardware Store Stabbing Identified, In Custody

November 29, 2023 – The adult male suspect in the stabbing of a man experiencing homelessness in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware last Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Lamarious Nelson.

Nelson is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on an MPD warrant for attempted first degree murder.

Since the other two suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released. They are being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center on juvenile petitions for attempted first degree murder.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2023) Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology helped Murfreesboro Police track the three suspects from the assault and stabbing at Kelton’s Hardware to Clarksville. All three are now in custody with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

“Our Crime Data Analysts in our Real Time Crime Center were instrumental in apprehending these three individuals,” said Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “The vehicle was tracked on ALPR hits in Clarksville and CPD was notified.”

The suspects attempted to evade arrest from Clarksville police in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The suspects eventually were chased. Two were immediately taken into custody. The third was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The trio is accused of violently and brutally attacking and stabbing a man Fri., Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware on Old Fort Pkwy. The man is in critical but stable condition.

The adult male is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges. The two juveniles will be transported to the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Center where juvenile petitions for attempted first degree murder will be served.

Source: Murfreesboro Police