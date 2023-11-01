Top 5 Stories From Nov 1, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from November 1, 2023.

1Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Set for November 3

Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Read More.

2City Breaks Ground on New Transit Center for Murfreesboro Transit

 

Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in November 2023

 

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

4Cracker Barrel is Giving Away Dolly Rockin’ Rockers

photo courtesy of Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced that global superstar Dolly Parton will be the face of “Rewards That Rock,” a campaign that honors the brand’s recently launched rewards program, Cracker Barrel Rewards™, and Dolly’s new album, Rockstar. Read more.

5Suspects Accused of Using Stolen Credit Cards in Smyrna

 

Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest who are accused of using stolen credit cards at Target in Smyrna. Read More.

