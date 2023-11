November 1, 2023 – Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest who are accused of using stolen credit cards at Target in Smyrna.

The cards were stolen from a car parked at the Stones River Country Club on Oct. 26, 2023. The persons of interest were seen leaving in a dark-colored Hyundai SUV.

Please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 if you can assist in identifying the persons of interest.

Source: Murfreesboro PD