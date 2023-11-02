OBITUARY: Pamela Dawn Rowlette

Pamela Dawn Rowlette, age 72 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at her home.

She was a native of California and was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Remsen, and Wanda Hyer Remsen.

She was retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro.

Ms. Rowlett is survived by her children; Jennifer Lynn Rowlette Allen and husband Seth Allen, Lee Smith; Grandchildren; Brooklyn Allen, Wil Allen; Great-grandchildren, Milo Allen; Sister, Melinda Davis and husband Kelly James Davis III; Nephew, Kelly James Davis IV.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/