Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll set for November 3

Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials.

“Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro downtown,” says Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our historic downtown as you support local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials. American Melody Carriages will be back on the square Friday evening, November 4, for carriage rides around downtown.

Take part in The Boro Art Crawl during the evening’s festivities downtown, featuring local artists selling their work in downtown businesses. For information on the locations included go to The Boro Art Crawl – Visual Arts, Music, and Writing, Great Art.

This special event also kicks off our holiday gift basket drawing. Scan the QR code at participating businesses downtown Murfreesboro on November 3 for a chance to win a downtown gift basket full of gift cards and treats, also a pair of tickets to Gaylord Opryland Resort ICE! Exhibit.

Main Street Murfreesboro works to maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community. All Main Street events are free to the public and family friendly. For more details go to www.MainStreetMurfreesboro.org and follow Main Street on Facebook or Instagram @Mainstreetmurfreesboro and @MurfreesboroSaturdayMarket.