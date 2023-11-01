Predators Fall to Canucks 5-2



October 31, 2023 – The Nashville Predators scored two goals 30 seconds apart in the first period but ultimately fell to the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson recorded a hat trick to lead his team to victory, while Kevin Lankinen made his first start of the season in net for Nashville and stopped 22 of 26 shots faced.

The Predators continue their five-game road trip on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken. The puck drops at 9 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

