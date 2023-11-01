Taziki’s Debuts New Baklava Cheesecake

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has a gift for customers this holiday season: Taziki’s is rolling out its beloved Baklava Cheesecake systemwide and bringing back its ever popular Tomato Soup for a limited time.

Last year, Taziki’s introduced Baklava Cheesecake for the holidays in select markets, as a modern twist on the traditional Greek dessert. Baklava Cheesecake is a decadent end to a Mediterranean meal with its sweet, creamy and nutty flavors. The high praise from the lucky customers who experienced the dessert last year led to Baklava Cheesecake becoming a permanent menu item at Taziki’s locations systemwide, beginning Monday, Oct. 30. Taziki’s brings this delicious addition to their menu just in time for National Baklava Day on Friday, Nov. 17.

“Baklava has always been a favorite at Taziki’s and now we’re excited to offer it in a new way, at all locations, with our Baklava Cheesecake that stems from a long-standing partnership with the amazing Hellas Bakery,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We are thrilled to introduce this new menu item, plus bring back our fan favorite Tomato Soup just in time for the holidays.”

This winter, Taziki’s is bringing back its warm, spicy, and hearty Tomato Soup. From Oct. 30 to Jan. 28, Taziki’s Tomato Soup, topped with fresh basil and feta cheese, will offer customers a warm, comforting addition to their Mediterranean meal, perfect for cold winter days.

Taziki’s is the go-to place for a modern twist on Mediterranean fare. To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com. For more information about Taziki’s, visit Tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, after a trip to Greece where they fell in love with the food and culture, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. This year the brand is celebrating 25 years of success and now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers at almost 100 locations in 16 states. For more information, visit Tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink