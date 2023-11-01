OBITUARY: Reba Hi Watley

Mrs. Reba Hi Watley of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 29, 2023 on her 79th birthday.

She was born in Smyrna, TN to the late John Frank and Mamie Beatrice McClenehan Maynard.

Mrs. Watley was a homemaker to her family and a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing on Percy Priest Lake and at Lamar Hill in her younger years. She watched western movies anytime she could.

Mrs. Watley is survived by her life partner, John Victory; children, Mamie Fay Driver, Althea Lattanzi and her husband Jerry, and Robert Earl Watley; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank Maynard and his wife Pam, Barbara Johnson, and Mary Alice Hollis and her husband Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Johnson and Jesse James Maynard, and two great-grandchildren, David Young and Brittany Driver.

A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled.

