Top 5 Stories From March 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
MNPD detectives arrested David Bush, 22, of Antioch, for Thursday morning’s road-rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place that left a 55-year-old man in critical condition. Read more
Middle Tennessee Athletics is hosting a postseason celebration in honor of the historic season the 2023-24 Blue Raiders put together. Read more
On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more
Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. Read more