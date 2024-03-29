Top 5 Stories From March 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Centennial Park

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Driver Arrested Following Road-Rage Shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

David Bush, 22 (Photo: MNPD)

MNPD detectives arrested David Bush, 22, of Antioch, for Thursday morning’s road-rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place that left a 55-year-old man in critical condition. Read more

3MTSU Athletics to Host Postseason Celebration at The Boulevard

Middle Tennessee Athletics is hosting a postseason celebration in honor of the historic season the 2023-24 Blue Raiders put together. Read more

4Twenty One Pilots to Bring World Tour to Nashville

photo from Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more

5Easter Services in Rutherford County 2024

Stock Photo

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. Read more

