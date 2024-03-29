Driver Arrested Following Road-Rage Shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

March 28, 2024 – MNPD detectives arrested David Bush, 22, of Antioch, for Thursday morning’s road-rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place that left a 55-year-old man in critical condition.

A witness’ dash camera footage captured the victim’s vehicle being passed by a silver Impala in the middle turn lane shortly before a white Acura attempts to follow suit.

But as the victim’s vehicle enters the middle turn lane, forcing the Acura to slow down, the driver of the Acura swerves across lanes to get next to the victim’s vehicle before firing multiple shots out of the driver’s side window. The Acura then continues to drive inbound on Murfreesboro Pike.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head. He is now considered to be stable.

The Acura, bearing a temporary tag, was located this afternoon at its registered address on Took Drive. Bush was present and during an interview with detectives admitted to being the driver of the Acura this morning.

He subsequently told detectives he was driving recklessly in an attempt to follow the Impala, driven by girlfriend. Bush’s girlfriend was also interviewed and made similar statements.

Bush was charged with attempted homicide and reckless endangerment for shooting within a vehicle. He is currently being held on $125,000 bond.

Source: MNPD