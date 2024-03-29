Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
12024 Boro Wine and Music Festival
Saturday, March 30 · 2pm – 8pm
The Void Arts and Cultural Farm
8863 Rocky Hill Road, Lascassas, TN
Enjoy the first Annual Wine and Music Festival at the new VOID Farm Arts and Cultural Center. There will be various wine vendors, delicious food trucks, live music , a DJ, and cultural booths. All proceeds will benefit the JPJ Foundation of Murfreesboro for College Scholarships.
2Spring Events During Tennessee Tulip Festival
March 2024, Date and Times Vary
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN
Bring your whole family to some of the most egg-citing events of the year. Lucky Ladd have multiple events happening during their Tennessee Tulip Festival that starts this month. The events are listed below.
Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 29, 30
Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 29, 30
3Pie Fest
Saturday, March 29, 2pm
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
450-451 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro, TN
Join Southern Shopping Shindig for their FIRST annual pie fest! The first 200 shoppers will receive free mini pies. There will be over 70 local vendors on site.
4Tipsy Terrarium Workshop
Saturday, March 29, 2pm
Panther Creek Brews
714 W. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN
Get your hands dirty with Dainty Daini’s. Join them at Panther Creek Brews for a fun evening of drinks and planting! Their succulent bowl terrariums are low maintenance, fun ways to add some fun to your home or office. All workshop supplies will be included. More Info
5Easter Bunny Visits
March 15 – March 30
Monday – Saturday – 11am – 7pm
Sundays – 12pm – 6pm
Stones River Town Centre
1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Spring is in the air flowers are blooming and the Easter Bunny is making his rounds! If you’re looking for a memorable way to celebrate Easter in Murfreesboro, then look no further than Stones River Town Centre. From the excitement of meeting the Easter Bunny to the laughter shared over silly poses it’s a memory that will be treasured for years to come