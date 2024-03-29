Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Spring Events During Tennessee Tulip Festival

March 2024, Date and Times Vary

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN

Bring your whole family to some of the most egg-citing events of the year. Lucky Ladd have multiple events happening during their Tennessee Tulip Festival that starts this month. The events are listed below.

Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 29, 30

Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 29, 30

More Info