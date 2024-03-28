Top 5 Stories From March 28, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 28, 2024.

1Twenty One Pilots to Bring World Tour to Nashville

photo from Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more

2Powerball Mania Sweeps the Nation as Jackpot Reaches $935 Million

The Powerball® jackpot has surpassed $900 million for the first time this year. Read more

3Easter Services in Rutherford County 2024

Stock Photo

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. Read more

4TailGate Brewery Opening in Murfreesboro This Summer

TailGate Brewery is coming to Murfreesboro this summer! Read more

5Former Blue Raider Named Director of Athletics at Ensworth

Jason Maxwell Named Athletic Director
Photo from Ensworth

Ensworth is pleased to announce Jason Maxwell as Ensworth’s Athletic Director.
Maxwell is a former Major League baseball player with the Chicago Cubs from 1993-1998 and played the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Read more

