Top 5 Stories From March 28, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 28, 2024.
On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more
The Powerball® jackpot has surpassed $900 million for the first time this year. Read more
Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. Read more
TailGate Brewery is coming to Murfreesboro this summer! Read more
Ensworth is pleased to announce Jason Maxwell as Ensworth’s Athletic Director.
Maxwell is a former Major League baseball player with the Chicago Cubs from 1993-1998 and played the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Read more