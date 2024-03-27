TailGate Brewery Opening in Murfreesboro This Summer

TailGate Brewery is coming to Murfreesboro this summer!

The Murfreesboro location will be joining eight other TailGate brewery-taprooms located in Tennessee.

“Murfreesboro has been far and away our most-requested taproom location, and we’ve been working on finding the perfect home here for years. The people of Murfreesboro, and all our retail partners in the area, have been incredibly kind supporters of our mission to be the best brewery, and workplace, in Tennessee, and we’re so very excited to join the community here!” TailGate posted on Facebook.

Headquartered in Nashville, TailGate Brewery is an independent brewery specializing in quality, boundary-pushing craft beer and pizza. Their menu also includes salad, sandwiches and delicious appetizers such as garlic knockers and loaded taco fries.

The Murfreesboro taproom will also include an outdoor seating area overlooking Stones River.

“We have one local owner and zero investors, so every TailGate beer you drink has a direct impact on our ability to make great beer, great pizza, and a great workplace for our team. Whether you drink that beer at one of our taprooms, or from any of our retail partners across the state, thank you!

TailGate Brewery Murfreesboro will be located at 210 Stones River Mall Blvd.

No official opening date has been set at this time.