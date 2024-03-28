Nashville SC Announces 2024 Special Olympics Unified Team Roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 26, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee, today held an exceptional signing ceremony at GEODIS Park for its 2024 Special Olympics Unified Team athletes. Joined by Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and players Dan Lovitz, Jacob Shaffelburg, Taylor Washington, and Joe Willis, each player signed their team contract and participated in their first practice on the GEODIS Park pitch.
The 2024 Unified Team marks the third-straight season Nashville SC has partnered with Special Olympics Tennessee on this initiative. In 2022, Nashville SC formed its inaugural squad and provided Special Olympics Tennessee with a $10,000 donation. In 2023, Unified Team Boy in Gold Carl Ramey was named to the All-Star Team and was awarded co-MVP of the Special Olympics Unified Team All-Star match in Washington, DC.
This year’s Nashville SC Unified Team will play three matches throughout the course of 2024:
- May 11 at Charlotte FC’s Unified Team
- May 18 vs. Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team at GEODIS Park following Nashville SC’s MLS match against Atlanta United FC
- Sept. 14 at Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team
2024 Nashville SC Special Olympics Unified Team Roster:
1 | Braden Jenkins
2 | Breahn Fisher
4 | Harper Gibson
3 | Sydney Stake
5 | Kathryn Morphy
10 | Carl Ramey
13 | Mia Hasan
14 | Adan Ramirez
17 | Aristo Katselis
18 | Bryan Fisher
19 | Caroline Morphy
20 | Kylie McCann
24 | Rogen Bonn
25 | Mihail Katselis
30 | Cole Ballweber
34 | Logan Holdaway
44 | Gray Gibson
47 | Chris Parks
Head Coach: Misty Germek
Assistant Coach: Aaron Addis
Goalkeeper Coach: Meghan Coyle
Team Manager: Ahmed Amedi
Source: Nashville SC
More Sports News