Easter Services in Rutherford County 2024

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected].
1New Vision Baptist
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro (Battlefield Campus)
5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro (Buchanan Campus)
Battlefield Campus:
Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024 – 4pm
Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 12pm
Saturday
March 30, 2024 – 4pm & 5:30pm
Easter Sunday Services
March 31, 2024
7am, 8:20am, 9:40am & 11am
Buchanan Campus:
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9am & 10:30am
2World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6pm
Saturday
March 30, 2024
6pm
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9:30am
3Northside Baptist Church
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 6pm
Saturday
March 30, 2024 – 11am
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 – 8:30am & 10am
4Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 6pm
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 0 9am & 10:30am
5Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro
Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024 – 12pm & 7pm
Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 12pm & 7pm
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 – 8:45am & 10:45am
6St Rose of Lima
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
Holy Thursday
March 28, 2024
7:00pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration until Midnight (in the Jo Call Room)
8:30-10:00pm Confessions near Altar of Repose
Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6:00am Confession
7:00am Morning Prayer
3:00pm Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion
5:00pm Living Stations of the Cross
7:00pm Viernes Santo (Español)
Holy Saturday
March 30, 2024
8:00am Office of Readings
8:00pm Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
Mass Times 7:00am, 8:30am, 11:00am, 3:00pm (Español) & 5:00pm
7Lifepoint
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna (Smyrna Campus)
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna (Stewarts Creek Campus)
307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro (Riverdale Campus)
8601 Horton Hwy, College Grove (College Grove Campus)
Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6:30pm (Smyrna)
Saturday
March 30, 2024
6:30pm* (Riverdale)
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
7:45am*, 9am & 10:30am (Smyrna)
8am*, 9:15am & 10:45am (Stewarts Creek)
8:10am, 9:30am & 10:50am (Riverdale)
8:30am & 10am (College Grove)
*No preschool or Kids Ministry
8St Luke Catholic Church
10682 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna
Holy Thursday
March 28, 2024
6:30pm – Mass of the Lords Supper (Bilingual)
Good Friday
March 29, 2024
10:00am – Live Stations of the Cross (Spanish)
12:00pm – light refreshments
1:00pm – Adoration of the Cross & Novena of Divine Mercy (Spanish)
1:30pm – 7 Sorrows of Mary (Spanish)
2:00pm – Communion Service (Spanish)
6:00pm – Communion Service with Confessions (English)
Easter Vigil, Saturday
March 30, 2024
11:00am – Blessing of the Food Baskets
11:00am – Easter Egg Hunt (Correction on time, 11 a.m. not 12 p.m.)
4:15pm – Easter Vigil Mass (Bilingual)
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
8:00am – Mass (English)
10:00am – Mass (English)
12:00pm – Mass (Bilingual)
9Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024
7pm
Good Friday
March 29, 2024
7pm
Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9:15am