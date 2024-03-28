Easter Services in Rutherford County 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2
Stock Photo

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected].

1New Vision Baptist

1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro (Battlefield Campus)
5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro (Buchanan Campus)

Battlefield Campus:

Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024 – 4pm

Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 12pm

Saturday
March 30, 2024 – 4pm & 5:30pm

Easter Sunday Services
March 31, 2024
7am, 8:20am, 9:40am & 11am

Buchanan Campus:

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9am & 10:30am

More information here.

2World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6pm

Saturday
March 30, 2024
6pm

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9:30am

More information here.

3Northside Baptist Church

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 6pm

Saturday
March 30, 2024 – 11am

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 – 8:30am & 10am

More information here.

4Crossway Baptist

4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro

Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 6pm

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 0 9am & 10:30am

More information here.

5Advent Lutheran Church

1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro

Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024 – 12pm & 7pm

Good Friday
March 29, 2024 – 12pm & 7pm

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024 – 8:45am & 10:45am

More information here.

6St Rose of Lima

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

Holy Thursday
March 28, 2024
7:00pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration until Midnight (in the Jo Call Room)
8:30-10:00pm Confessions near Altar of Repose

Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6:00am Confession
7:00am Morning Prayer
3:00pm Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion
5:00pm Living Stations of the Cross
7:00pm Viernes Santo (Español)

Holy Saturday
March 30, 2024
8:00am Office of Readings
8:00pm Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
Mass Times 7:00am, 8:30am, 11:00am, 3:00pm (Español) & 5:00pm

More information here.

7Lifepoint

506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna (Smyrna Campus)
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna (Stewarts Creek Campus)
307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro (Riverdale Campus)
8601 Horton Hwy, College Grove (College Grove Campus)

Good Friday
March 29, 2024
6:30pm (Smyrna)

Saturday
March 30, 2024
6:30pm* (Riverdale)

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
7:45am*, 9am & 10:30am (Smyrna)
8am*, 9:15am & 10:45am (Stewarts Creek)
8:10am, 9:30am & 10:50am (Riverdale)
8:30am & 10am (College Grove)

*No preschool or Kids Ministry

More information here.

8St Luke Catholic Church

10682 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna

Holy Thursday
March 28, 2024
6:30pm – Mass of the Lords Supper (Bilingual)

Good Friday
March 29, 2024
10:00am – Live Stations of the Cross (Spanish)
12:00pm – light refreshments
1:00pm – Adoration of the Cross & Novena of Divine Mercy (Spanish)
1:30pm – 7 Sorrows of Mary (Spanish)
2:00pm – Communion Service (Spanish)
6:00pm – Communion Service with Confessions (English)

Easter Vigil, Saturday
March 30, 2024
11:00am – Blessing of the Food Baskets
11:00am – Easter Egg Hunt (Correction on time, 11 a.m. not 12 p.m.)
4:15pm – Easter Vigil Mass (Bilingual)

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
8:00am – Mass (English)
10:00am – Mass (English)
12:00pm – Mass (Bilingual)

More information here.

9Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

Maundy Thursday
March 28, 2024
7pm

Good Friday
March 29, 2024
7pm

Easter Sunday
March 31, 2024
9:15am

More information here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here