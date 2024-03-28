Easter Services in Rutherford County 2024

6 St Rose of Lima

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

Holy Thursday

March 28, 2024

7:00pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration until Midnight (in the Jo Call Room)

8:30-10:00pm Confessions near Altar of Repose

Good Friday

March 29, 2024

6:00am Confession

7:00am Morning Prayer

3:00pm Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion

5:00pm Living Stations of the Cross

7:00pm Viernes Santo (Español)

Holy Saturday

March 30, 2024

8:00am Office of Readings

8:00pm Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday

March 31, 2024

Mass Times 7:00am, 8:30am, 11:00am, 3:00pm (Español) & 5:00pm

More information here.