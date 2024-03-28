Twenty One Pilots to Bring World Tour to Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Fans took to social media, speculating that the photo shared could only mean one thing- their tour would stop in Nashville.

Wednesday morning, Bridgestone announced Twenty One Pilots “The Clancy World Tour” will stop in Nashville on October 9th, 2024.

Official artist presale for tickets begins April 2nd with all remaining tickets available during the general on sale at 10:00 AM local time on Friday, April 5th. Find tickets here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here