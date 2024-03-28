Chapman Explodes for Five RBIs as Vols Cruise Past Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 26, 2024 – A five-RBI game from Reese Chapman and impressive group effort from the pitching staff highlighted No. 5/5 Tennessee’s 11-1 run-rule victory over in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Chapman set a career high in hits with a perfect 4-for-4 night at the plate, recording a double and a three-run homer to lead the Vols, who finished with 14 hits in just seven innings en route to their ninth run-rule win this season.

UT (22-4) used seven different pitchers who tossed one inning apiece to hold the Golden Eagles (13-12) to one unearned run on just three hits. Freshman Dylan Loy got his first-career start and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to begin the game before handing the ball off to fellow freshman Derek Schaefer , who struck out a pair and retired the side in order in the second to pick up the win and improve to 2-0 on the year.

Austin Hunley , Matthew Dallas , Chris Stamos , Brayden Sharp and Marcus Phillips all saw action on the mound, as well, and allowed just three combined hits.

Other standout performers at the plate included Robin Villeneuve (3-for-3), Blake Burke (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Hunter Ensley (2-for-3, RBI), who all posted multi-hit performances and combined to score four runs.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News