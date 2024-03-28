Chapman Explodes for Five RBIs as Vols Cruise Past Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 26, 2024 – A five-RBI game from Reese Chapman and impressive group effort from the pitching staff highlighted No. 5/5 Tennessee’s 11-1 run-rule victory over in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Chapman set a career high in hits with a perfect 4-for-4 night at the plate, recording a double and a three-run homer to lead the Vols, who finished with 14 hits in just seven innings en route to their ninth run-rule win this season.
UT (22-4) used seven different pitchers who tossed one inning apiece to hold the Golden Eagles (13-12) to one unearned run on just three hits. Freshman Dylan Loy got his first-career start and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to begin the game before handing the ball off to fellow freshman Derek Schaefer, who struck out a pair and retired the side in order in the second to pick up the win and improve to 2-0 on the year.
Austin Hunley, Matthew Dallas, Chris Stamos, Brayden Sharp and Marcus Phillips all saw action on the mound, as well, and allowed just three combined hits.
Other standout performers at the plate included Robin Villeneuve (3-for-3), Blake Burke (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Hunter Ensley (2-for-3, RBI), who all posted multi-hit performances and combined to score four runs.
Full Story: UT Sports
