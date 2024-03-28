A Moment’s Peace Salon Named a “Salon Today Top 200 Honoree” for 2024!

From the moment you walk in the doors at A Moment’s Peace Salon, we aim to provide you with an exceptional experience. With friendly customer service, upscale product lines, and outstanding staff trained in all the latest techniques, A Moment’s Peace strives to be the best in every category!

Recently, Salon Today named A Moment’s Peace Salon a Top 200 Honoree for 2024. This online publication recognizes the top salons across the country each year in various categories. The Salon Today list analyzes data from salon businesses in categories like growth, employee education, customer satisfaction and retention, and salon leadership. It’s an exciting opportunity for business owners and their teams to showcase their incredible capabilities!

A Moment’s Peace Salon Owner, Kip Dodson, shares more about this award and what makes the salon so special:

What makes A Moment’s Peace Salon such a wonderful place?

We were the first one in Cool Springs! We opened in 2002 and have been open for 22 years. We’ve been providing an exceptional experience to our clients in every category of salon and spa service available. We place high emphasis on the client experience every day, with every service. We guarantee that you’ll LOVE IT here!

In particular, our staff makes the salon such a special place. Our staff has the most tenure out of any other salon in the area. Most have been here for over 15 years, so we have true experts in the industry.

What does it mean to you and your staff to have national recognition of your salon’s quality?

We’re honored to be recognized once again by Salon Today as a Top 200 Honoree. This recognition speaks volumes about the culture of teamwork we have created at A Moment’s Peace and how much we value each other. I think how we treat and help one another all translates to the best place to work and get a service. We truly work as a team.

How does A Moment’s Peace Salon stand out as a business?

The best part of our business? We offer all the services you could want in one place! No one does it like A Moment’s Peace, which has so many options and services in one spot. We provide expert hair care, skin care, medspa services, nail care, and massage services from our beautiful location in Cool Springs.

For more than 16 years, we’ve been consistently voted “Best Of” by guests in multiple categories within multiple media publications like The Sizzle Awards and Williamson Parent Magazine. We have won more awards for our customer satisfaction than any other business in Williamson County – including businesses that are not in our industry.

