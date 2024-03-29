MTSU Athletics to Host Postseason Celebration at The Boulevard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is hosting a postseason celebration in honor of the historic season the 2023-24 Blue Raiders put together at The Boulevard Bar and Grill on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

Fans are invited to join the team for autographs, fellowship and a live panel with Head Coach Rick Insell and student-athletes, Courtney Whitson , Savannah Wheeler , Anastasiia Boldyreva , Jalynn Gregory and Ta’Mia Scott moderated by Daron Park.

Be sure to arrive early to secure your commemorative poster celebrating the 2023-24 Blue Raiders and meet the entire team for autographs.

Fifteen percent of all proceeds generated on Wednesday, April 3 at The Boulevard will go to the Raiders Rising Collective in support of women’s basketball NIL.