Top 5 Stories From July 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 31, 2023.

1$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Municipal Airport to See Many Changes in Years to Come

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport
Photo from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Facebook page.

In the coming years, Murfreesboro Municipal Airport will be seeing $12 million in capital improvements. Read More.

3Recall: Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel May Contain Rocks

RECALL: Potential Foreign Material (Rocks) in Fully Cooked Falafel
Photo by Trader Joe\’s

 

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by a supplier of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) that the product may contain rocks. Read more.

4Former Middle TN Jeweler Sentenced in $1 Million Jewelry Heist

A former jeweler of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his role in a $1 million jewelry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WKRN. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week- July 31, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read More.

