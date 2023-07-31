Top 5 Stories From July 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 31, 2023.
As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.
In the coming years, Murfreesboro Municipal Airport will be seeing $12 million in capital improvements. Read More.
Trader Joe’s has been alerted by a supplier of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) that the product may contain rocks. Read more.
A former jeweler of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his role in a $1 million jewelry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WKRN. Read more.
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read More.