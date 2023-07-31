Murfreesboro Police Search for Person of Interest in Stolen Check Case

Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a case where someone took an envelope with approximately $400 cash from the counter at the University Market on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on July 17.

The money was mistakenly left by a customer.

Detectives are trying to identify a person of interest who they feel may have information or knowledge regarding the theft.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587 or email 0940@murfreesborotn.gov.

