6 Live Shows this Week- July 31, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Nickelback

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, August 1, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Nickelback announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.  Renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert joins the band on all non-festival dates along with rising country artist Josh Ross.

Find tickets here. 

2Clutch

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Monday, July 31, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass), and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed Bad Brains, Minor Threat, and Rites Of Spring, CLUTCH crafts jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Find tickets here. 

3Davisson Brothers

photo from Analog

Wednesday, August 2, 6 pm

Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Southern Rounds Presents: An Evening with the Davisson Brothers, hosted by Dave Kennedy at the Analog in Nashville, TN. Performing songs from their latest album Home is Where the Heart Is and other hits, Chris and Donnie Davisson tell their story along with special guests, Wyatt Durrette, Rob Snyder, and many more.

Find tickets here. 

4Profanatica

photo from Hop Springs

Friday, August 4, 8 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

Profanatica is a black metal band from New York with special guests Ghost and Act of Impalement.

Find tickets here. 

5Victor Wainwright

photo from 3rd and Lindsley

Wednesday, August 2, 7:30 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue, Nashville

The Blues award winning musician is coming to Nashville. His career began over a decade ago, his show has been described as dynamic and a crowd pleaser.

Find tickets here. 

6Lori McKenna

photo from CMA Theater

Saturday, August 5, 8 pm

CMA Theater, 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

On her latest release, The Balladeer (2020), Lori McKenna offers her most uplifting and uptempo album in a catalog that spans more than 20 years. Her previous album, The Tree (2018), was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards.

Find tickets here. 

