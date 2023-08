Detectives are working a theft case where someone stole cash and multiple credit/debits cards from a car parked at the Old Fort Golf Club on July 11.

The cards were used at Target on Old Fort Pkwy.

Detectives are hoping to speak with two persons of interest who may have information or knowledge of the theft. One has tattoo on his right bicep.

Contact Detective Shan Harris 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov if you know these men.