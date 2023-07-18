Top 5 Stories From July 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 18, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Woman Convicted of TennCare Fraud, ID Theft

Rachel Cargle
Rachel Cargle

 

A Rutherford County woman must repay the state thousands of dollars after her conviction for TennCare fraud and theft of services. Read more.

2Man Accused of Stealing Chainsaws from Murfreesboro Lowes

Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read More.

3One Injured At Nissan Plant in Smyrna

One employee was hospitalized after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, a spokesperson told WMSV on Monday, June 17. Read more.

4OneGenAway to Hold Free Food Distribution at Murfreesboro Church

One Generation Away will hold a free food distribution in the Murfreesboro community on Saturday, July 22, providing fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to anyone in need — no questions asked. Read More.

5Severe Storms Approaching Today – July 18, 2023

 

A severe thunderstorm watch and a Flash Flood Watch have been issued today. Read More.

