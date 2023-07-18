Top 5 Stories From July 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 18, 2023.
A Rutherford County woman must repay the state thousands of dollars after her conviction for TennCare fraud and theft of services. Read more.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read More.
One employee was hospitalized after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, a spokesperson told WMSV on Monday, June 17. Read more.
One Generation Away will hold a free food distribution in the Murfreesboro community on Saturday, July 22, providing fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to anyone in need — no questions asked. Read More.
A severe thunderstorm watch and a Flash Flood Watch have been issued today. Read More.