Severe Storms Approaching Today- FLASH FLOOD WATCH – July 18, 2023

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
67

The NWS has flipped its forecast and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued for this afternoon and evening at some point. Expect hail, heavy downpours and straight line winds to be an issue.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023

TNZ005>009-023>029-056>062-075-190315-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0003.230718T2100Z-230719T1700Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-
Including the cities of Franklin, Columbia, Waverly, Hohenwald,
Dickson, Lafayette, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet,
Gallatin, Erin, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, Hartsville,
Lewisburg, Lobelville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro,
McEwen, Shelbyville, La Vergne, Centerville, Lebanon, Tennessee
Ridge, Dover, Linden, Smyrna, Ashland City, Springfield, and
Brentwood
1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and
  Wilson.

* WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Periods of thunderstorms with very heavy downpours will
    impact the area late this afternoon through Wednesday
    morning. Many areas will exceed 2 inches of rainfall. The
    exact location are uncertain, but some spots could have
    torrential rainfall exceeding 5 inches causing significant
    flash flooding.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

