Top 5 Stories From January 18, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 18, 2024.
Many Middle Tennessee schools are closed on January 19, 2024. Read More.
If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read More.
We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response, thanks for sending us your photos.Take a look at dogs playing in the first snow of 2024. Read more.
In preparation for this cold snap, we’re sharing some tips on how to prevent frozen pipes. Read More.
Middle Point Landfill announces it will extend its hours of operation for the rest of the week and will be open this weekend, Jan. 20-21, to aid with any garbage-collection backlogs that have occurred as result of this week’s wintry weather. Read More.