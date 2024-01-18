Top 5 Stories From January 18, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 18, 2024.

1Middle Tennessee School Closures for January 19, 2024

Many Middle Tennessee schools are closed on January 19, 2024. Read More.

2What is Black Ice and How to Drive on it

 

If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read More.

3See Photos of Adorable Pups and More in the Snow

We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response, thanks for sending us your photos.Take a look at dogs playing in the first snow of 2024. Read more.

4Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

In preparation for this cold snap, we’re sharing some tips on how to prevent frozen pipes. Read More.

5Middle Point Landfill Offers Extended Hours to Help With Post-Storm Backlog

 

Middle Point Landfill announces it will extend its hours of operation for the rest of the week and will be open this weekend, Jan. 20-21, to aid with any garbage-collection backlogs that have occurred as result of this week’s wintry weather. Read More.

