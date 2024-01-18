Middle Point Landfill Offers Extended Hours to Help With Post-Storm Backlog

Middle Point Landfill announces it will extend its hours of operation for the rest of the week and will be open this weekend, Jan. 20-21, to aid with any garbage-collection backlogs that have occurred as result of this week’s wintry weather.

Waste collection was suspended on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16-17, due to icy conditions and treacherous travel for haulers. Middle Point operators have been working with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office to clear Jefferson Pike near the entrance of the landfill.

“We are here to help businesses reopen and resume their operations when they are ready,” said Mike Classen, general manager of Middle Point. “As they need us, we will be here with gates open ready to help with delays in waste collection.”

Extended hours for Middle Point are as follows:

Thursday and Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 5 a.m. to 5p.m.

Sunday, half day as needed for large commercial and municipal customers

Landfill operators will consider extending hours next week as well if needed, in consultation with haulers and waste collectors.