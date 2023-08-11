Top 5 Stories From Aug 11, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 11, 2023.

1TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Wilson County

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night involving deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Panda Express in Murfreesboro

Ribbon Cutting Panda Express in Murfreesboro

Panda Express held its ribbon cutting on August 9, 2023, at 2901 South Church Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.

3Woman Wanted for Assault at Smyrna Gas Station

Photo: Smyrna Police
Photo: Smyrna Police

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify an individual for an assault that occurred at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on 7-27-23. Read more.

4Pegram Man Identified as Victim in Deadly Work Incident at Nissan Complex in Smyrna

A man died after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna in July, a spokesperson told WMSV. Read More.

5Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-11-17-2023

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for August 11 – August 17, 2023. Read More.

