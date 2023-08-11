Top 5 Stories From Aug 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 11, 2023.
At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night involving deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Panda Express held its ribbon cutting on August 9, 2023, at 2901 South Church Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify an individual for an assault that occurred at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on 7-27-23. Read more.
A man died after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna in July, a spokesperson told WMSV. Read More.
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for August 11 – August 17, 2023. Read More.