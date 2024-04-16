Top 5 Stories From April 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 16, 2024.

1Will Project Keystone Get Downtown Murfreesboro Development Started?

project keystone broad street view

This project, proposed by Brentwood-based developer HRP Residential, will makeover a large section of land owned by the city that runs along Broad from Church to Vine. Read more

2Smyrna Restaurant Manager Arrested for Violating the Sex Offender Registry

Edwardo Rodriguez (Photo: Smyrna Police Department)

On 4/12/2025, Edwardo Rodriguez was arrested for violating the sex offender registry. Rodriguez is a manager of a restaurant in Smyrna. Read more

3Damage to I-840 Bridge Prompts Closure

Photo: TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed a portion of I-840 in Williamson County at mile marker 28 due to bridge damage. Read more

44 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more

5Investigation Underway Following Deadly Road Rage Shooting in Murfreesboro

Joseph Gann (Photo: Murfreesboro PD)

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes detectives are still investigating what led to a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another one injured Saturday, April 13. Read more

6TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20. Read more

