Investigation Underway Following Deadly Road Rage Shooting in Murfreesboro

April 15, 2024- Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crimes detectives are still investigating what led to a road rage shooting that left one man dead and another one injured Saturday, April 13.

The fatal shooting victim, 49-year-old Paul Howell was taken to the hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 48-year-old man, was shot in the arm and treated for his injury.

The shooter, 39-year-old Joseph Gann, left the scene of the shooting. He later turned himself in to officers at Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Station 3 on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Gann was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and one count of reckless endangerment.

The preliminary investigation reveals Gann was driving on S. Rutherford Blvd. in a Toyota Rav 4 when a road rage incident with a group of motorcycle riders occurred. Things escalated at the intersection of S. Rutherford Blvd. and SE Broad/Manchester Hwy. According to detectives, Gann fired multiple shots striking two of the motorcyclists.

It’s still unclear what caused the road rage incident. The investigation continues.

If you witnessed the road rage or have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, please contact Detective Drew Stalnaker at 629-201-5615.

Gann is in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $1,510,000 bond. A hearing is set for June 24 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department