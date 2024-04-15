Orange Tops White, As Vols Complete Spring Ball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The fourth spring of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football culminated with Orange topping White, 21-14, in the annual Orange & White Game on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium.

Capacity was limited to 10,000 fans as the historic venue continues to undergo renovations this offseason. Offense, wearing white uniforms, alternated possessions for orange and white to determine the final score.

Heupel joined men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes and the 2023-24 SEC champion Vols for Vol Walk prior to the game. Multiple VFLs were on hand for a Homecoming, including Super Bowl champion Trey Smith and current NFL teammates Joshua Dobbs and Jauan Jennings.

“It was a great day just getting our players’ families back here into town, having an opportunity to see them before the game and then obviously afterwards,” Heupel said. “I enjoyed Vol Walk—the opportunity to honor our basketball program and everything that those guys accomplished this past regular season. Great group of guys, too. You look at Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James, what they’ve meant to this program and how selfless those guys were inside of the basketball program. It was awesome to be a part of honoring them today, too.”

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava saw limited action and finished 7-of-9 for 96 yards and one touchdown. Backup quarterback Gaston Moore was 12-of-18 for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while true freshman Jake Merklinger completed 5-of-7 passes for 105 yards and one score.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News