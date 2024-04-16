MNPD Release New Details in Hit and Run That Killed TSU Football Player

April 16, 2024 – A Ford Edge, recovered Monday night from a backyard on Oakhurst Drive, is the suspected hit and run vehicle that killed A TSU football player over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Early Sunday, 20-year-old Chazan Page was hit and killed on Gallatin Pike. Page, a Nashville native attended Lipscomb Academy and served as an offensive lineman for the TSU Tigers football team.

“He helped bring out the best in others with his outstanding leadership on and off the field, positive attitude, and genuine care for the people around him. It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan,” said Tennessee State University Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen.

Leads are being pursued to identify the driver in the incident.

If you have information about this person? Please call 615-742-7463.